SA’s third Covid-19 death is 86-year-old man from Bloemfontein

An 86-year-old man from Bloemfontein in the Free State has been confirmed as the third person to die from Covid-19 in SA.

The Free State department of health said his 81-year-old wife had also been admitted to hospital.

The department is expected to meet with his family on Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced to the nation four days into the 21-day nationwide lockdown that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 1,326.

Ramaphosa said three people were confirmed to have died from the respiratory illness.

Free State department of health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the province has screened a total of 2,767 people with 256 tested and 966 traced.