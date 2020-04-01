April Fool’s Day – Cancelled

NO JOKE: April Fool’s Day is cancelled for this year

It’s April 1 which means that today you should not believe anybody. April Fool’s jokes are plentiful and while most are hoping that the biggest joke will be that lockdown is over and the coronavirus was just a dream, unfortunately not.

Despite the world being in upheaval, most are still ready for any con that comes their way.

Here are some of the reactions to the day of jokes.

Its @aprilfoolday and i am not beliving anybody even my father 

To anyone who af plan to prank me this ..this guys will perform stunts wit ur body asap

The joke’s on us

This time of year I’d be planning individual or group office pranks for tomorrow morning. I think we better all skip April fools this year.

