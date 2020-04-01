Help a health worker with a homemade mask

With a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs) worldwide, The Port Alfred Town Clinic is appealing for masks to help protect our healthcare workers and patients now and into the unforeseeable future.

The quickest and easiest to make are rectangular pieces of fabric, approximately 60cm x 30cm, or dish cloths or scarves, or even lengths cut from unused clothing.

But what we need most is medium to large rubber bands to attach these, as there is a limited supply.

Anyone who can contribute is asked to phone Sister Vanessa Abrams, operations manager of the clinic on (046) 624-8281 or Nola on 084-504-6715.

Carol Oliver, secretary, Port Alfred Town Clinic committee

Editor’s note: According to the US Centers for Disease Control, DIY cloth facemasks are less protective than surgical masks. But under extreme circumstances, where facemasks aren’t available, the CDC says homemade masks might be used, combined with other protective gear.