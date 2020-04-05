Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of crisis

Madhi said the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) rather needed to explain why only 11 of its more than 230 labs are being used for Covid-19 testing and what it is doing to secure supplies to ramp up mass testing of 35,000 people a day.

“I fear, because of testing kit and material shortages, SA will be on a similar or worse infection trajectory as Spain and Italy.

“Urgent mass community testing is needed but cannot happen because SA is woefully incapacitated by a lack of test kits and materials, “which now take 10 days to import”.

“For us to detect who is infected and isolate them and quarantine their contacts, at least 30,000 daily tests must be conducted. Government cannot properly implement its isolation and quarantine strategies without knowing who’s actually infected, which is critical to this fight.”

He said the NHLS should have properly planned for Covid-19 infection testing when the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) started surveillance of the virus in January.

Madhi said even though the health department is scaling up testing, mass testing is only likely to happen in May, which “is too late as the country will be dealing with the worst part of the pandemic”.

He suggested university laboratories be used to increase daily testing capacity.

“These labs could easily do 5,000 daily tests collectively.”

Professor Mosa Moshabela, dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Nursing and Public Health, said its labs were ready to assist. He said that with the virus now in townships it has moved into new populations and communities.

“From modelling we believe that while only 1,505 people are known to be infected, the actual number is 4,000. It’s estimated that by May 6 there will be over 100,000 infections.”

He said the evolution of the Covid-19 spread would change the dynamics of how cases are detected.

“The moment it spreads to people who cannot access health care, the detection rate dramatically slows down.”

The head of the NHLS, Dr Kamy Chetty, said it is not SA’s fault that new tests for Covid-19 have not been rolled out yet.

She has set up a “war room situation” to negotiate with suppliers, fast-track the delivery of essential items and assist smaller suppliers in SA, to ramp up testing.

“We order test kits and then it doesn’t come in. It gets postponed. The flight gets cancelled. It is a huge challenge. The other challenge is the fact that the whole world is competing for the same products.

“We are dealing with suppliers throughout the world. It is very difficult. The team sits here in a war room-style situation phoning suppliers. We have to find creative ways [to deal with the crises],” she said.

“From an operational point of view, the NHLS has had to work extremely fast to capacitate itself,” Chetty said.

She said the fact that the NHLS is in a stable financial situation, moving from a R1.4bn deficit in 2017 to a R1.8bn excess in 2020, made it easier to respond to crises.

Mkhize said that of 50,219 tests conducted, the NHLS has done about 6,000, with private laboratories conducting the rest.

The government is pinning much of its hopes on a TB testing machine, which can be used to detect Covid-19.

Mohammed Majam, Wits University’s health consortium’s Ezintsha division medical technologies head, said SA is better geared than most countries to test for Covid-19 because of the country’s HIV/TB problems.

“SA has about 2,000 GeneXpert machines, used for TB testing, which can be used for Covid-19 testing. While the current Covid-19 tests take 48 hours, the GeneXpert can reduce this to 45 minutes.

“But, the big issue now is obtaining the testing materials to conduct the tests. Hopefully they will arrive in the next few weeks.”

Two weeks ago the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the global use of GeneXperts to test for Covid-19.