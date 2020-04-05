Businesses take a huge knock

Can businesses in the area survive the Covid-19 pandemic? This is the question Talk of the Town will be asking local business owners in the next few weeks.

This Easter holiday is going to have a big impact on our tourism industry, but also those businesses that support our visitors such as our stores and other support and service industries; restaurants, cafes, clothes shops, sporting goods outlets and so forth.

What will be the effect on these businesses and can they survive the national lockdown?

Read Talk of the Town, out every Thursday, for local news and where we will be asking business owners what they will have to do to recover from the pandemic.