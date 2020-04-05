Like a desert island

Port Alfred is a vibrant place at certain times of the year when holidaymakers reach or area but, with just a week to go before the Easter break our beaches are empty, only fading footprints any indication that anyone was ever here.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown there will be no visitors to our beaches this Easter and no tourists in our hotels and guest houses, or in the shops purchasing food and other items.

How will our tourism industry survive the coronavirus pandemic and, perhaps more importantly, how will they recover once the lockdown is lifted?

Talk of the Town will be asking business owners these questions during this period to ascertain how they will implement a recovery strategy and what effects the lockdown has had on their future strategies.

Talk of the Town will be published, as usual, every Thursday. Stay informed about local matters that effect is all.