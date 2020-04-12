26 confirmed Covid-19 cases at East London prison

A total of 23 cases are officials working at the centre, while three are inmates.

All three of the infected inmates are women.

This was confirmed to DispatchLIVE by justice minister Ronald Lamola who visited the centre on Sunday.

Lamola, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba were at the prison to address the media after a mass testing a screening process was undertaken at the facility following the revelation that an official had tested positive for Covid-19.

By Sandiso Phaliso – DispatchLIVE