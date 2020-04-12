WATCH | Preacher arrested after second Eastern Cape lockdown church raid

An Eastern Cape church minister was arrested for breaching lockdown rules in Whittlesea, Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

The reverend was arrested together with the owner of the property where the service was held.

“SAPS can confirm that yesterday 11 April 2020, police visited the local reverend and the owner of the house for contravention of the disaster management act,” national police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo told DispatchLIVE on Sunday.

Both the minister and property owner were fined and given notices to appear at the Whittlesea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.