Three Eastern Cape teenage girls missing after swim

Police are investigating.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the girls had gone swimming at about 2pm on Saturday.

Police divers from East London were called to the scene but could not locate the girls. The search resumed on Sunday morning.

“Centane police are appealing to the Cebe Village communities to contact them at 073 288 0340 if they see any bodies.

Two of the girls are two sisters, aged 13 and 14 and their friend, aged 14, Manatha told DispatchLIVE.

By John Harvey – DispatchLIVE