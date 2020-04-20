Covid numbers on the rise in the Eastern Cape

On Sunday the provincial health department revealed that the latest figure now stands at 270, with Buffalo City Metro seeing an increase of 17 new cases.

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Judy Ngoloyi said the figures were worrying.

“The province has 10 reported cases of recovery and yet the number of positive cases is on the rise.

“We ask people to obey the regulations for their own and community safety. The numbers have increased to 270 in the province and the department is worried about this,” said Ngoloyi.

They were particularly worried about people who continued to attend funerals in large numbers, contrary to regulations.

“We ask people to respect the call and keep all gatherings to under 50.”

Ngoloyi said her department would continue to screen people, and those who had attended funerals where people had tested positive for Covid-19 should come forward for screenings and tests.

“By coming forward, they are not only helping themselves but their families, the community and the country as well. Our teams are working tirelessly to make sure we are winning this battle. We need the support.”

* Mnquma’s municipal law enforcement agencies have been hard at work clamping down on illegal taverns, sports tournaments and funeral services to ensure compliance with lockdown regulations.

Since the declaration of the national Disaster Management Act they have confiscated and destroyed hundreds of litres of home-brewed beer, commonly known as “mnandi beer” or “Jikeleza”.

It was confiscated at Cegcuwana, Zagwityi, Mahlubini and Mabakwini villages and in Zizamele township, where tavern owners were made to pay R5,000 fines.

Mnquma municipal manager Silumko Mahlasela said their officers last week visited two funerals where over 100 people attended, to enforce compliance at Zizamele township.

He said two soccer tournaments were suspended in Msintsana and Qoboqobo villages in Centane, and Illegal car washes in the CBD were also shut down.

“It cannot be business as usual. We have a responsibility to ensure there is maximum compliance.

“We have also banned local shops from selling these brewing powders. People must help us to help themselves stay free of the coronavirus through compliance with the lockdown regulations,” said Mahlasela.

The infections breakdown in the province’s regions is: