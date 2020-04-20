WATCH | ‘Happy feet’ take over Simon’s Town streets during lockdown

The footage has since gone viral with more than 1-million views, 14,000 likes and has been shared more than 23,000 times.

“Lockdown has its perks for African penguins in Simon’s Town,” said the group. “This is one of the reasons why our Penguin Rangers have their hands full, but waddling down the street is enjoyable and safer for the birds these days, clearly.”

The seabirds are a highly endangered species, and SANCCOB has called on the public to adopt a penguin egg for R300 to help save the species.