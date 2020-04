Taking advantage of the sunny weather early on Monday afternoon, a group of youths from Nemato risked contravening the coronavirus lockdown by swimming and sunbathing at Kiddies Beach. They were reported by residents, one of whom contacted Talk of the Town. Two police vans showed up and the group scattered, but police nabbed three of the youths, who got back into their clothes and were given a warning and told to hurry back home.

