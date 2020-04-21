Scam alert! Four coronavirus scams to look out for

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has warned all bank users in the country about phishing. This is where cybercriminals try to gain access to your security information via “spoofed” e-mails offering products such as masks or fake offerings of vaccines.

Once cybercriminals have the correct level of confidential information about a victim’s bank account, they can impersonate the victim and transact using the correct credentials but without authority.

“These e-mails come from seemingly realistic and reputable companies that manipulate people into clicking on links. Some of these websites prompt the user for personal information, which ends up in the hands of cybercriminals,” said Sabric.

“Cybercriminals are also using SMS phishing, more commonly known as SMishing, to trick victims into clicking on a link – disguised as information on a coronavirus breakout in their area – to steal their credentials.”