New Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme set to be implemented from next week

The implementation of a loan scheme is yet another initiative by the Reserve Bank in conjunction with commercial banks put in place to help consumers and businesses survive the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mboweni’s remarks follow the announcement by Ramaphosa on Tuesday evening regarding the creation of a R200bn loan guarantee scheme designed to help banks and hundreds of thousands of small businesses survive.

The National Treasury has released a fact sheet on how the scheme will work.

The initial phase will see R100bn made available to banks to continue lending to distressed businesses with a turnover of R300m or less a year. These funds will be made available to the banks through a facility provided by the Reserve Bank, which will allow them to borrow at or below the repo rate, currently 4.25% a year.