SA secures vital stocks of protective gear for health workers

The protection of SA’s front-line doctors, nurses and community healthcare workers has received a boost with the arrival of a major order of medical protective gear.

Being in close contact with Covid-19 patients, the protection of these workers who are the country’s first line of defence in the fight against the virus, is critical. Cases have already been reported of some of these front-line workers testing positive for the disease.

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a major challenge in a number of countries because of the surge in global demand for surgical masks, gloves, ventilators and other items.