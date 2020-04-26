Quick guide to understanding level 4 lockdown rules

Now that the Covid-19 national command council has outlined what lockdown level 4 means, South Africans are expected to adhere to the new regulations.
Here is a list of what will change in this new phase of lockdown:
- No, you still can’t walk the dog or go jogging. Gyms will not reopen, though “some form of exercise” will be allowed. Details next week.
- Retailers may sell winter clothes, blankets and bedding.
- No sale of alcohol, but cigarettes can be bought.
- About 1.5-million workers, or 40% of the workforce, will return to work when the lockdown reaches level 4.
- IT equipment, such as computers and cellphones, can be manufactured and sold.
- Stationery and educational books can be sold.
- No-one is allowed out of their homes between 8pm and 5am, unless they are essential services workers.
- Restaurants and takeaways will be open for delivery only.
- Cloth masks must be worn in public.
- Companies reopening must conduct screening of employees and ensure social distancing during working hours.
- Employees aged 60 and over should not be compelled to come in to the office.
- Mining operations will increase in phases, up to 100%.
- Engineering, accounting and legal services will return to work in phases.
- Interprovincial travel is still not allowed, except when returning to work. But you must be able to provide proof of employment.
