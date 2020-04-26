Latest Eastern Cape Covid-19 stats and where the coronavirus infections are

The number of recoveries in the province has also increased from 19 to 25.

Nelson Mandela Bay has by far the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 218 people listed as infected; followed by Buffalo City, with 144, Chris Hani district, with 57; the OR Tambo district, with 46; Sarah Baartman, where there are now 15 cases, after the first case was confirmed in Ndlambe on Saturday; Joe Gqabi district, which has two confirmed infections; and Alfred Nzo, where there is a single confirmed case.