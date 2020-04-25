NEWS Covid-19 claims four more Eastern Cape lives as SA total climbs to 4,361

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Saurday announced that South Africa’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen to 4,361 from 4,220 on Friday. An increase of 141 cases.
The country also had seven new fatalities; four people died from the Eastern Cape, two from the Western Cape, and 1 from Limpopo.
The Eastern Cape now has a total of 10 deaths in the province. Cases also increased from 480 to 488.
The total number of tests conducted is now 161,004, of which 8,614 were completed in the last 24 hours.