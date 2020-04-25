REQUEST FOR COMMENTS: SCHEDULE OF SERVICES TO BE PHASED IN AS PER THE COVID-19 RISK ADJUSTED STRATEGY

Government has today put in the public domain a draft framework for the Risk Adjusted Strategy to bring different sectors of the economy under Level Four of the Lockdown back to work as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In undertaking the Risk Adjusted Strategy, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 intend to sequence and phased in key sectors and priority areas with a view to deepening the fight against COVID-19 whilst simultaneously rebuilding our economy.

In this regard, sectors and business organisations / trade unions and members of the public are invited to submit comments on the schedule of services to be phased in as per the Covid-19 Risk Adjusted Strategy to be implemented with effect from 01 May 2020.

The draft framework can be accessed on: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/covid-19-risk-adjusted-strategy/ and

https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/docs/goodsservices-movement-1.pdf.

Note that the classification of sectors in the draft framework follows the Standard Industrial Classifications (SIC) as published by Statistics South Africa. Where an entire division is permitted, it should be assumed that all subgroupings are permitted as well.

Where only certain subgroupings are specifically permitted within a division, it should be assumed that other subgroupings are not.In the document, when moving between levels, the green text means additions or changes from the prior level. For example, Level 4 now adds forestry and related services to Agriculture.

Feedback and/or comments should be submitted in writing preferably for Level Four and following the attached guidelines. South Africa will be moving to level 4 economic activity as of 1 May 2020 hence comments particularly on the proposals as contained in Level 4 is encouraged.

Completed submissions must be returned via email to lockdowncomments@cogta.gov.za by 12h00, on Monday, 27 April 2020.

Issued by Government Communications (GCIS)

25 April 2020