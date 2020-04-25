Retrenchments at embattled SAA put on hold

“As a result the employees are not obliged to sign the collective agreement for the retrenchments for the period of the moratorium.”

The BRPs had extended the deadline for employees to respond to the retrenchment offer to noon on Saturday.

The rescue practitioners were not immediately available for comment.

The battle between two of the airline’s biggest unions and the rescue practitioners intensified on Friday with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), which represent 60% of the 4,700 employees at the airline, threatening legal action to remove the business rescue practitioners

They also called on the department of public enterprises, in particular, to join their action.

They also said on Friday they rejected “attempts by these failed BRPs to coerce workers into signing for hollow empty retrenchment packages, when the BRPs have been unable to deliver on a turnaround plan to save our national carrier and save jobs”.