Employers urged to apply for UIF benefits for millions of employees

This is a worrying matter for the government, which on Tuesday appealed to employers to register for the government scheme meant to benefit employees while they are not going to work during the lockdown.

SowetanLIVE reported that the economic cluster ministers revealed on Tuesday that of the 1.8-million companies registered with the UIF, only 103,000 have applied for the relief scheme benefit.

This means only 1.75-million employees from the more than 8-million registered with the UIF stand to benefit.

The relief scheme was made available by the government more than a month ago and has so far paid out R3.3bn to just under 60,000 processed applications from employers, meaning only 862,000 employees will receive their benefits.