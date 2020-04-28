Make sure it’s safe or we won’t go back to school: teachers’ union

The government must provide cloth masks, hand sanitisers and thermal scanners before schools are allowed to reopen.

These are among a list of demands that the almost 21,900 members of the Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysersunie (SAOU), who participated in an electronic poll, want to be implemented.

SAOU’S chief executive Chris Klopper said in a statement that members insisted that the safety and health of education staff and learners must be the primary focus when schools reopen.