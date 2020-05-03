Covid-19: Latest Eastern Cape breakdown by district

The Eastern Cape health department on Sunday revealed the province’s latest breakdown of provincial Covid-19 infections by district.

On Saturday day night the provincial count rose to 732 with no new deaths. To date the Eastern Cape has had 13 deaths and 275 recoveries.

Province-wide, Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City, and Chris Hani district have the three highest case numbers by district, but Nelson Mandela Bay and Chris Hani are both increasing their count more rapidly. A large proportion of Buffalo City’s cases come from the hight number of infected officials and inmates at East London Correctional Centre in Westbank.