Police arrest surfers at Cape Town protest

Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town on Tuesday, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said two men, aged 52 and 65, were arrested after a group of about 30 people descended on the beach suburb and demanded the right to surf during lockdown.

Surfers held their boards at their sides and stood on the beachfront promenade two metres apart. Some used their boards as placards with messages scrawled on the underside, while others spoke to journalists about their frustrations.​

Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/TIMESLIVE