Durban man plans cake for cops after being saved from kidnap ordeal

A Durban man, who heard his kidnappers discuss whether to release him or kill him for body parts, says he owes his life to Durban metro police.

The eThekwini municipality on Tuesday said the 36-year-old praised officers for their “valiant efforts in a dramatic rescue” after he was kidnapped and held in Inanda, north of Durban, for 19 hours.

The man was brutally beaten while kidnappers demanded a ransom from his family and friends.

“The 36-year-old man from Bellair said he was kidnapped on April 28 at 3am by four masked assailants. He said he was kept in a dark room, where he was forced to call family and friends asking for large amounts of money in exchange for his freedom. During this time he was kept handcuffed and repeatedly beaten,” said municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele.

“His family opened a kidnapping case at the Ntuzuma police station. However, it was the intervention of metro police officers who worked together with his family to arrest one assailant during a ransom exchange.”

The man said the officers’ “quick thinking and immediate action” saved his life.

“During the ordeal the kidnappers were arguing among themselves whether to release me or kill me for body parts. I didn’t know if I was going to live or die,” he said.

“The moment the metro police officers rescued me, I was so grateful. My sincere appreciation goes out to these officers and the metro police management, as well as the municipality. You are the best. I am touched beyond words to express my gratitude towards each officer who was involved.”

The man said he plans to hand over a cake emblazoned with the police logo to those who saved his life. “It’s not much, but I want to show the officers how grateful I am,” he said.

The metro police officers involved in the rescue were from the rapid response unit, the freeway patrol unit and Albert Park.

Metro police head Steve Middleton said: “It is indeed an honour to have members of this professional calibre. I have conveyed the victim’s sincerest thanks and words he has shared to the officers involved.”

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

BY NIVASHNI NAIR