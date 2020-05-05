‘The worst is still coming’: Cyril Ramaphosa on Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the country has to plan and be prepared for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, which is yet to come.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a briefing in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday where he was accompanied by health minister Zweli Mkhize and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala.

“We’ve got to plan, and I’m afraid we’ve got to plan for the worst. We’ve been informed that the worst is still coming. The important thing is that we need to ensure we lessen the pace at which infections are going to take place.”

The president said the province needed more hospital beds and more funding for education.

The issue of supplementing funding for education was raised last week by provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu last week after he visited a school that had been vandalised.

Zikalala identified the hotspots in eThekwini as being Umlazi (Y, P, U, Z Sections) Chatsworth, Verulam and Westville.

Concern has been raised over the high amount of cases in eThekwini followed by the iLembe district, north of Durban.