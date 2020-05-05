Ten arrested for land grab during lockdown

Police arrested 10 people involved in a land grab near 43 Air School over the weekend.

TotT was alerted to people staking out plots and erecting shacks at the turn-off to the air school last Saturday. We found several groups on an open field across the road from private air park hangars, some busy clearing bush on crudely marked plots, while shacks were in various states of construction.

Our source said he had noticed the activity two days earlier, and also expressed concern that shack construction was happening right next to an Eskom installation.

in response to TotT’s queries, municipal spokesman Cecil Mbolekwa said: “The President has imposed stage 4 of lock down regulations in the country, which requires everybody to be at home, it is against this background that when the municipality discovered that there are people who occupy the municipal land illegally, a case was opened with South African Police Service. We therefore request that members of the community to refrain from occupying land illegally as this will have dire consequences in the broader government agenda of proving proper services in the future.”