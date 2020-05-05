The gradual easing of lockdown restrictions combined with the invisible and ever-present threat of the coronavirus is causing a lingering sense of uncertainty for many South Africans.

An expert said this is a normal reaction during a pandemic.

Rucksana Christian‚ clinical psychologist at Health Squared‚ said the response to the threat has left the country in a pre-traumatic state characterised by uncertainty‚ fear‚ helplessness and a sense of diminished control.

“While this may feel overwhelming at times‚ it is an entirely normal reaction to the unfolding situation. Social distancing is a preventative measure to limit the transmission of the virus‚ but it can also be isolating for many people.

“Lack of social support and the disruption of our daily lives can amplify fears about the virus and the unknowable consequences it may bring‚ to the point where these fears may become incapacitating‚” Christian said.

She said essential-service personnel‚ such as front-line health workers‚ security and supermarket staff‚ could potentially experience feelings of helplessness because of the daily exposure risks they face in the line of duty.

“A useful strategy for coping is to focus one’s efforts on moving from a mental space of fear to one of a sense of control. When we take charge of the situation‚ we feel more empowered.

“Focusing your energy on aspects that are within your control and making the best of enforced time at home can reduce feelings of fear and helplessness about the situation. If you are having difficulty coping‚ reach out for support‚” said Christian.

TIPS ON REGAINING A SENSE OF CONTROL

1. Create predictability in your life‚ and maintain a routine to help keep you focused.

2. Be flexible and consider how you may need to adapt your plans.

3. Stay positive and trust the national processes in place.

4. Use lockdown to get closer to achieving your goals.

5. Be mindful and focus on the present.

By: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Source: TMG Digital.