WATCH | EC Hospital staff say Covid-19 cases being hidden, down tools for protective gear

Frere Hospital workers downed tools on Tuesday over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). They also accused the hospital of hiding positive coronavirus cases to avoid causing panic.
The workers protested outside the hospital in Amalinda Main Road, East London.
One health employee, speaking anonymously said their lives were at risk.
A patient succumbed to the coronavirus at the hospital last month.
“We want to be screened and tested and be provided with protective gear to protect ourselves,” the employee told DispatchLIVE.
Provincial Denosa secretary Khaya Sodidi accused hospital management of mishandling Covid-19 cases.
“According to them, they don’t want to cause panic. They hide the positive cases. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province. The institution is not ready to deal with this,” he said.
Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said management was meeting with the affected stakeholders to discuss the concerns that had been raised.
“The department will continue to monitor the situation,” Kupelo said.
