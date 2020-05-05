Police pounce as toddler runs on beach – family arrested and charged

Liam Bulgen and his family left their home about 8.25am. They live about 400m from the beachfront and were walking on the paved boardwalk next to the sea sand.

“My fiancée wanted some time alone so I let her walk on and I took care of our daughter.

“To distract her I took her out of the baby carrier on the boardwalk. She walked with me then suddenly ran on to the beach. She made less than 2m before I stopped her,” Bulgen said.

The toddler, who is 21-months-old, sat down and “threw a tantrum” when he wanted to pick her up.

Bulgen’s fiancée, Tereza Cervinkova, heard what was happening and rejoined him and the child.

At this moment, police officers arrived.

“I politely told them what had happened. One officer told me I was so stupid for allowing my daughter out in public and the other, a captain, told me to get into the van because I was in serious trouble.

“They seemed stressed and aggressive so I remained calm,” he said.

Bulgen was then loaded into the police van.

Worried about his family’s safety, Bulgen said he asked if they could be allowed to walk to the police station which was about 150m from where they were.