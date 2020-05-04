Amatola Water Board under administration

The Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, described as “dysfunctional”, has been placed under legal administration amid allegations of irregular expenditure.

The decision comes as CEO Vuyo Zitumane was placed on precautionary suspension last week after a probe into the R230m funding given to the water board for a sand abstraction project, which is a method of drawing water from sandy rivers.

In a statement released at the weekend, minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu said she had met with her advisers and received the updated reports regarding intensified processes applied to resolve the case of irregular expenditure within the department.

While Zitumane confirmed her suspension to HeraldLIVE at the time, she maintained that she was not given any reasons for the decision, but had guessed it was related to her failure to allocate 60% of the R230m to a specific project, and that she had also failed to execute this new technology.

Zitumane maintained that she was being victimised.