Vodacom launches 5G in Joburg, Pretoria and Cape Town

New spectrum given to mobile operators in April is starting to bear fruit as SA’s largest network operator launched 5G services in three cities on Monday.

Vodacom said it had switched on “Africa’s first live 5G mobile network” in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.

From Monday, Vodacom customers with 5G-enabled devices, and within a 5G-coverage area, will be able able to access the next generation in wireless data technology, which allows for faster internet speeds and better service.

This network will support both mobile and fixed wireless services and is currently available on 20 live 5G sites in Gauteng and the Western Cape, said Vodacom.

Further rollouts are planned in other parts of the country.

In April, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the telecom regulator, assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to operators in an effort to tackle communication challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, valid until November.