Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says Trump’s Covid-19 addresses ‘better than Ramaphosa’s’

By
TimesLIVE
-
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for wanting to ‘speak and leave without being interrogated’, saying US leader Donald Trump does a better job of engaging with journalists. Image: Gallo images

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 addresses are good compared with how President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts his.

On Wednesday‚ Ramaphosa gave his fourth Covid-19 address after 48 days in lockdown and 19 days of silence.

“We are ready to shift to a new phase in our response to the coronavirus pandemic‚” he told the nation.

He said most parts of the country will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of May. However‚ areas with the highest rates of infection will remain on level 4.

Ramaphosa said the government will be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations in the coming days‚ to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce‚ and reduce restrictions on exercise.

Reacting to Ramaphosa’s addresses since the lockdown was put into place‚ Ndlozi said the president does not subject himself to the scrutiny of journalists.

Ndlozi also criticised Ramaphosa’s lack of engaging with journalists when delivering his addresses.

“He will speak and leave without being interrogated‚” he said.

Comparing Trump to Ramaphosa‚ Ndlozi said Trump “actually takes journalistic interrogation every day”.

“Your favourite‚ Ramaphosa‚ speaks over journalists and preaches.”


Ndlozi’s comments saw him topping the trending list as social media users weighed in.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the mixed reactions:

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: TMG Digital.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply