EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says US President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 addresses are good compared with how President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts his.

On Wednesday‚ Ramaphosa gave his fourth Covid-19 address after 48 days in lockdown and 19 days of silence.

“We are ready to shift to a new phase in our response to the coronavirus pandemic‚” he told the nation.

He said most parts of the country will move to level 3 lockdown by the end of May. However‚ areas with the highest rates of infection will remain on level 4.

Ramaphosa said the government will be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations in the coming days‚ to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce‚ and reduce restrictions on exercise.

Reacting to Ramaphosa’s addresses since the lockdown was put into place‚ Ndlozi said the president does not subject himself to the scrutiny of journalists.

Ndlozi also criticised Ramaphosa’s lack of engaging with journalists when delivering his addresses.

“He will speak and leave without being interrogated‚” he said.

I can’t remember Ramaphosa subjecting himself to the scrutiny of journalists in a press conference since he became a president. Even tonight, he will speak and leave without being interrogated. Then the same journalists will go write stories of how good his plans are… mxm! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020

Comparing Trump to Ramaphosa‚ Ndlozi said Trump “actually takes journalistic interrogation every day”.

“Your favourite‚ Ramaphosa‚ speaks over journalists and preaches.”

Say whatever about the reactionary Donald Trump, he actually takes journalistic interrogation EVERYDAY. Your favorite Ramaphosa speaks OVER journalists, preaches & they comply. All of them are already joining the ramaphoria hymn “fellow South Africans”, preparing no questions mxm pic.twitter.com/rPLEaKGjMw — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020

What is he saying? “I’ll be announcing level three, but not today. Maybe end of May. I’ll be announcing economic measures, but not today?” What is his message today… or he is complying with Baas Steen’s command that he must talk? 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 13, 2020



Ndlozi’s comments saw him topping the trending list as social media users weighed in.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the mixed reactions:

We are facing a crises as a country, this is not the time for people like John Steenhuisen and Ndlozi and all other political leaders in this country to act like attention seeking teenagers. You guys have access to the President, request a meeting and also advice him. — Mashudu Nemakonde (@MashNemakonde) May 14, 2020

#LockdownSA #Day49ofLockdown Indeed it is a weird place but its a South African culture. Many of people on the streets take the Gospel from the likes of Influencers like Ndlozi, Floyd Shivambu and others.. Once they set a narrative that #cyrilramaphosa said nothing people jump https://t.co/CIdQJWCYYq — 👑 King (@Safricansfirst) May 14, 2020

Politicians like John Steenhuisen and Dr Ndlozi come and go – pay attention to the patterns of their Parties. You'll notice if a Party's pattern is criticism or action or if they are interested in the next election and power or the next generation. #SouthAfrica #CoronaVirusSA — Bianca van Wyk🇿🇦 (@BiancavanWyk16) May 14, 2020

A national address is not a press conference! Am sure u know this but as usual just wanna appear clever — Mokala (@mokala50) May 13, 2020

The President presents the collective decisions made by his team. Tomorrow his team will answer questions about those decisions. It's that simple. — Thibos (@ThibosAfrika) May 13, 2020

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: TMG Digital.