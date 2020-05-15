Local rides to assist the poor in the area

Port Alfred Resident, AJ Morris, will be doing a 12-hour charity ride in aid of the Port Alfred Community, including Station Hill and Nemato.

The goal is to raise R20,000 to purchase food parcels to distribute to the greater Port Alfred community.

AJ’s ride will be Live-streamed on the Event Page (https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/aj-morris) from Friday, May 15 from 6am to Wednesday at 8pm (with 5-minute breaks each hour)

Follow the event page to see what has already been achieved along with what will continue to be done in the funding raised from this ride.

All donations will be very gratefully received.

DONATE: Back-A-Buddy: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/aj-morris

Enquiries: tali@alexandre.cx

