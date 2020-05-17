Master baker shares her home-style birthday menu

Birthdays are special occasions well worth celebrating but, thanks to the national lockdown, many have had to ditch their grand plans for a smaller intimate do at home with family.

Cape Town master baker and mother of four, Grace Stevens, is among those who have had to make the best out of celebrating her birthday at home on April 20.

To make her special day one to remember, Stevens created a delicious birthday menu to enjoy with her family, starting with a warm savoury breakfast to an easy home-made pizza for lunch and a sponge cake to top the celebrations off.

Stevens kicked off her birthday with savoury sweetcorn fritters, which pair perfectly with in-season avocados or a gorgeous soft poached egg.

Sweetcorn fritters are a delicious warm alternative to pancakes and are especially good as the weather turns chilly.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or not, this recipe is sure to turn any cool morning into a wonderful one.

INGREDIENTS 1 can cream style sweetcorn

1 egg

5ml baking powder

250ml flour

1 chopped parsley

3ml salt

250ml cheese

1 dash oil for frying METHOD 1. Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a medium bowl. 2. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. 3. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and drop tablespoons of batter into the frying pan. 4. Fry on each side until golden. 5. Serve warm. Next up is a treat of home-made pizza. Everyone the world over is missing takeout and the whole family is sure to love home-made pizza for a birthday treat. Apart from this recipe tasting just like your much-loved local pizza restaurant, rolling pizza is loads of fun for both parents and children. Top with your favourite pizza toppings and this lockdown party is one for the books.

INGREDIENTS

Dough:

750ml flour

300ml water

15g fresh yeast (10ml instant yeast)

5ml salt

30ml olive oil Toppings:

1 tin of tomato and onion mix

1 mozzarella cheese or cheese of your choice, grated

Favourite toppings METHOD 1. Preheat oven to 260ºC. 2. Combine the yeast, oil and water and mix well. 3. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. 4. Pour in the yeast mixture and mix well. 5. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead until a smooth dough is formed (about two minutes). 6. Divide dough into six balls. 7. Roll each ball out with a rolling pin as thin as you like your crust. 8. Place dough onto a prepared baking sheet. 9. Spread tomato mix onto the base and top with mozzarella cheese. 10. Add toppings of your choice. 11. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden. 12. Serve hot. No birthday would be complete without a birthday cake and Stevens spoiled herself and her family with her irresistibly delicate, light and fluffy vanilla bean sponge cake.

Ingredients