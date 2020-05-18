Eastern Cape shop records Covid-19 case

The Newton Park SUPERSPAR temporarily closed its doors on Monday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the shop’s Facebook page, the shop would reopen on Tuesday after a deep clean.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for the care and concern expressed with our store closure today [Monday] and our staff member who tested positive for Covid-19,” the post reads.

It further states that the employee who tested positive worked back-of-house and not on the shop floor.

“We have followed the necessary protocols as set out by the department of health in testing and quarantine for all those with whom this staff member had come into contact.

“We will continue our efforts to go above and beyond in terms of the safety and care of both our customers and staff.”