Nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA, 22 more deaths recorded

Nearly 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, as the death toll climbed to 286.
The total number of cases had climbed from 15,515 on Sunday to 16,433. Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Monday evening.
Of the dead, 270 were aged 40 or older, with the 60-69 age group accounting for the most number of deaths (75). More than half the dead were male.
“As we prepare for the easing of lockdown regulations, high-risk age groups and those with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease, obesity and people living with HIV must take extra precautions and necessary steps to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19,” said Mkhize.
The provincial breakdown of cases, deaths and recoveries was provided as:
- Western Cape — 10,035 cases, 166 deaths, 3,731 recoveries;
- Gauteng — 2,343 cases, 26 deaths, 1,657 recoveries;
- Eastern Cape — 2,052 cases, 39 deaths, 839 recoveries;
- KwaZulu-Natal — 1,567 cases, 45 deaths, 818 recoveries;
- Free State — 163 cases, 6 deaths, 108 recoveries;
- Limpopo — 88 cases, 3 deaths, 37 recoveries;
- Mpumalanga — 76 cases, 0 deaths, 53 recoveries;
- North West — 72 cases, 1 death, 28 recoveries; and
- Northern Cape — 37 cases, 0 deaths, 27 recoveries.
TimesLIVE