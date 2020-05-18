Nearly 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA, 22 more deaths recorded

Nearly 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, as the death toll climbed to 286.

The total number of cases had climbed from 15,515 on Sunday to 16,433. Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Monday evening.

Of the dead, 270 were aged 40 or older, with the 60-69 age group accounting for the most number of deaths (75). More than half the dead were male.