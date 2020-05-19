Over 50,000 deaths registered during lockdown unrelated to Covid-19

SA has had more than 50,000 deaths that are not related to Covid-19 since the lockdown was announced.

This is according to a home affairs presentation made to parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee.

It showed that a total of 50,356 deaths were registered in this period. When the presentation was made on Tuesday afternoon, the official Covid-19 death toll stood at 286. This means the official deaths registered by the department of home affairs that are not related to Covid-19 stood at 50,070.

The department’s report, meant to update the committee about its performance during the lockdown period, was presented by director-general Jackie McKay.