Former president Jacob Zuma has compared SA’s judiciary today to that of the apartheid regime.

According to Zuma‚ the attitude of the judges towards him in the democratic dispensation is the “same” as that of the apartheid judiciary when he was a freedom fighter.

In an unsubstantiated claim‚ Zuma said there were judges who had declared that he would never win a case in any court matter they preside over.

Zuma made these claims in the final episode of season 1 of the Zooming with Zumas show aired on video-streaming platform YouTube.

In an attempt to validate his claims‚ Zuma went as far as making reference to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s public critiques of the judiciary.

Zuma is due to appear in court on June 23 as the arms deal trial resumes‚ where he will face charges of corruption‚ fraud and money laundering‚ among others.

“Having fought for freedom‚ democracy and justice‚ I feel justice at the moment in our country is a problem‚” said Zuma.

“It is very scary today that as I face justice I have a feeling which I think is correct that there are certain courts when I appear [before them]‚ or my matter appears‚ the attitude is the same as it was when I was a freedom fighter during apartheid time.

“Now as a free man during the democratic time‚ it is almost always a given in the country that if you went to certain courts‚ Jacob Zuma cannot win a case.

“Some people in the judiciary have unfortunately pronounced that Zuma will never win a case in my court‚ it is a sad thing that in a free country that you fought for‚ you must feel you are in the same situation as it were during apartheid.”

A master at playing the victim‚ Zuma again activated the story about a “conspiracy” against him.

According to him‚ this agenda to “get me out of the way” included a “hostile” Thuli Madonsela as public protector during his tenure as head of state.

Zuma appointed Madonsela as public protector.

Among other investigation reports that Madonsela issued against Zuma was one of the security upgrades in the Nkandla homestead‚ finding that he had unduly benefited from non-security upgrades and had to pay back the money for those.

“There was a hullabaloo about my homestead in Nkandla‚ huge headlines about ‘Zuma has eaten this money’‚” he said.

“There were three investigations about that matter and the third one was by a very hostile public protector to me‚ even that one found that I did nothing to steal money‚ nothing.”

The former ANC president says the establishment of the State Capture Commission was also meant to “deal with me” but so far nothing was directly pointing at him.

“Nobody has said here was Zuma and the State Capture.”

Zuma said he had elected to cease his court appeals and go to trial to shake off the corruption allegations against him.

When the corruption trial starting next month is in session‚ he threatened‚ there may be casualties.

“Perhaps my going to court might show other people who did other things‚” he said.

“If again the judiciary in this country do not like Zuma‚ they want to put Zuma in jail‚ I will go there and serve and my conscious will be free‚ knowing very well I never did anything wrong.”

By: Zingisa Mvumvu

Source: ARENA Holdings.