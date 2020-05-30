BREAKING: Premier Mabuyane in quarantine after a staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has gone into quarantine after one of his core staff tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced on Saturday.
Mabuyane has not tested positive but has taken the precautionary measure to be in quarantine while he will get tested again.
DispatchLIVE reports that, in a statement, Mabuyane’s spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the staffer who has tested positive was in self-isolation at home.
“Out of abundance of caution, premier Mabuyane will do a second Covid-19 test and while he will be waiting for his results, he will be on quarantine at his home,” he said, adding Mabuyane would work virtually until he gets his second test results back.
By