Eastern Cape doctors idling at home ‘because there is no money to pay them’

A second doctor said: “I just want to share some of my frustrations with the department of health, especially in the Eastern Cape. This province has a shortage of medical doctors to begin with. You are told that doctors must not be appointed for a certain period because there is no money, which I don’t understand.”

The doctor said his colleague had been told his session contract had been terminated.

“The Eastern Cape is a ticking time bomb and the people put in place to manage this seem to be clueless. I have names of other doctors whose contracts have not been renewed because the department says it is preparing for Covid-19.

“How are you preparing for Covid-19 without medical doctors who speak the language, who understand the community? We are not after money but this is our time to prove our worth. Yet we are kicked out.”

He said the province would only wake up when more people died.

He called on premier Oscar Mabuyane and the members of the health portfolio committees in the Bhisho legislature and parliament to intervene.

“If we can have Cuban doctors in our country, what about us here? Why can’t we be used and work with them? Mabuyane should know about this, the parliamentarians should help us.”