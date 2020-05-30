Backlogs in Covid-19 tests at public sector laboratories make it difficult to identify hotspots

There has been a backlog in the testing of samples for Covid-19 by public laboratories in the past few weeks, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.

The NICD, in its report summarising the national laboratory testing for SARS-Cov2 (the virus causing Covid-19) for the period up to May 23, said the delays in laboratory testing affected the analysis of the testing data and the identification of outbreak hotspots.

The NICD said the number of days it takes for the collection of a sample and reporting of results in the public sector increased from 2.5 days to eight days, from week 17 to week 21, as a result of laboratory testing backlogs.

This while the turnaround times in the private sector remained around two days.

The NICD said among the tests conducted in the public sector, the increased turnaround time has been observed in all five provinces where the largest number of tests have been conducted. The provinces are Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State.

“However, the largest delay in testing has been observed in Gauteng from four days in week 17 to [about] 10 days in week 21.”

It said testing for SARS-CoV2 began on January 28 at the NICD.