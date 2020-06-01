It’s official: hunting, fishing and game drives are allowed under level 3

Self-drive visits to private or public game reserves and national parks will also be allowed during level 3.

“All fishing, including recreational fishing, is permitted with the exception of charter fishing,” said minister Barbara Creecy.

Fishers must ensure that they have a valid permit – and all regulations relating to social distancing, health protocols, movement and the prohibition of groups and gatherings apply.

The department’s directions say wildlife auctions can take place online. Live auctions comprising not more than 50 people may be held where online auctions are not possible.