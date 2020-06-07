Every province now has a Covid-19 death, as fatalities climb to 998

Mpumalanga confirms first death from Covid-19
Mpumalanga has recorded its first Covid-19 death, meaning that every single province in SA now has at least one fatality from the respiratory illness.
The death was confirmed in a statement from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday night.
“As of today [Sunday], the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 48,285,” Mkhize said.
This was a 2,312 increase of cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.
The figures were based on 920,064 total tests, of which 28,395 were conducted since Saturday’s report.
The deaths per province were provided on Sunday as:
- Western Cape – 774;
- Eastern Cape – 101;
- KZN – 61;
- Gauteng – 47;
- Free State – 9;
- Limpopo – 3;
- Mpumalanga – 1;
- Northern Cape – 1; and
- North West – 1