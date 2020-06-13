Stop attacking EMS crews, warns Eastern Cape health MEC

She was speaking at a media briefing in East London after launching 100 specialised motorbikes or scooters, which will be used to service deep rural areas that ambulances cannot reach.

Gomba called on communities to help protect EMS crews.

“Our ambulance crews have been under siege for some time from criminals who have targeted them. That has to end because when ambulance crews are attacked and robbed, that will disadvantage the whole community, as no-one will willingly go to hotspot areas.

“As communities, we have to call thugs out and report them to law enforcement agencies so that our EMS crews can continue doing what they do best, which is taking services to the people and saving lives.

“We cannot have a situation where we have no-go areas. That is unacceptable. Those attacking EMS crews are our bothers, sisters and neighbours and we need to stop burying our heads in the sand, but speak up when we witness such attacks,” she said.