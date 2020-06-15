LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (14 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 14 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 10 027 14,3 Free State 495 0,7 Gauteng 11 164 15,9 KwaZulu-Natal 3874 5,5 Limpopo 326 0,5 Mpumalanga 297 0,4 North West 1097 1,6 Northern Cape 156 0,2 Western Cape 42 539 60,7 Unknown 63 0,1 Total 70 038 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 121 958 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 071 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 544 192 49% 16 373 48% Public 577 766 51% 17 698 52% Grand Total 1 121 958 34 071

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 57 more COVID-19 related deaths: 42 from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 1480 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 38 531- this translates to a recovery rate of 55%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 227 5244 Free State 9 222 Gauteng 81 3207 KwaZulu Natal 69 1810 Limpopo 4 185 Mpumalanga 1 132 North West 5 152 Northern Cape 1 52 Western Cape 1083 27 527 Total 1480 38 531

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2) 757 (51,2%) 721 (48,7%) 1480

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,2 10-19 4 0,3 20-29 21 1,4 30-39 90 6,1 40-49 188 12,7 50-59 359 24,3 60-69 404 27,3 70-79 255 17,2 80-89 117 7,9 90-99 31 2,1 Unknown 8 0,5 1480 100

