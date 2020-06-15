LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (14 JUNE 2020)


Talk of the Town Reporter


As of 14 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 70 038  with 4 302 new cases identified.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 14 June 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 10 027 14,3
Free State 495 0,7
Gauteng 11 164 15,9
KwaZulu-Natal 3874 5,5
Limpopo 326 0,5
Mpumalanga 297 0,4
North West 1097 1,6
Northern Cape 156 0,2
Western Cape 42 539 60,7
Unknown 63 0,1
Total 70 038 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 121 958 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 071 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested
Private 544 192 49% 16 373 48%
Public 577 766 51% 17 698 52%
Grand Total 1 121 958 34 071

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 57 more COVID-19 related deaths:  42 from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 1480  with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 38 531- this translates to a recovery rate of 55%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 227 5244
Free State 9 222
Gauteng 81 3207
KwaZulu Natal 69 1810
Limpopo 4 185
Mpumalanga 1 132
North West 5 152
Northern Cape 1 52
Western Cape 1083 27 527
Total 1480 38 531

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2)
757  (51,2%) 721 (48,7%)   1480

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage
0-9 3 0,2
10-19 4 0,3
20-29 21 1,4
30-39 90 6,1
40-49 188 12,7
50-59 359 24,3
60-69 404 27,3
70-79 255 17,2
80-89 117 7,9
90-99 31 2,1
Unknown 8 0,5
1480 100

 

For more info visit www.coronavirus.co.za or www.nicd.co.za

 

