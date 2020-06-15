LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (14 JUNE 2020)

As of 14 June 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 70 038 with 4 302 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 14 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|10 027
|14,3
|Free State
|495
|0,7
|Gauteng
|11 164
|15,9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|3874
|5,5
|Limpopo
|326
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|297
|0,4
|North West
|1097
|1,6
|Northern Cape
|156
|0,2
|Western Cape
|42 539
|60,7
|Unknown
|63
|0,1
|Total
|70 038
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 1 121 958 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 071 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|544 192
|49%
|16 373
|48%
|Public
|577 766
|51%
|17 698
|52%
|Grand Total
|1 121 958
|34 071
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 57 more COVID-19 related deaths: 42 from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and 5 from KwaZulu Natal. This brings the total national deaths to 1480 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 38 531- this translates to a recovery rate of 55%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|227
|5244
|Free State
|9
|222
|Gauteng
|81
|3207
|KwaZulu Natal
|69
|1810
|Limpopo
|4
|185
|Mpumalanga
|1
|132
|North West
|5
|152
|Northern Cape
|1
|52
|Western Cape
|1083
|27 527
|Total
|1480
|38 531
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total -Unknown (2)
|757 (51,2%)
|721 (48,7%)
|1480
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|4
|0,3
|20-29
|21
|1,4
|30-39
|90
|6,1
|40-49
|188
|12,7
|50-59
|359
|24,3
|60-69
|404
|27,3
|70-79
|255
|17,2
|80-89
|117
|7,9
|90-99
|31
|2,1
|Unknown
|8
|0,5
|1480
|100
