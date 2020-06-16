Risks to SA’s malnourished, ‘home alone’ children means schools must reopen: Study

“Approximately one million children under the age of five are stunted. Hunger and acute malnutrition are likely to have been severely aggravated by the lockdown and school closures since hundreds of thousands of informal workers lost all income and children no longer received free school meals.

“Even though malnutrition is not often stated as the cause of death in SA, it often remains an important contributor. Child mortality audits show that almost a third of children who die are severely malnourished.”

The researchers said emerging evidence from rapid surveys from both Stats SA and the HSRC have shown clear increases in rates of hunger among children and adults. Increases in acute malnutrition significantly raise the risk of children dying from pneumonia, diarrhoea and HIV/Aids. These avoidable deaths need to be considered when deciding whether and how to lockdown SA, and whether schools should be closed again in future.

Young children being left home alone was a concern for Spaull and Van der Berg.

“One of the least appreciated costs of reopening the economy while keeping schools closed for 90% of learners (as is currently the case in SA) is that children are at higher risk of being left home alone. Our analysis of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) data of 2019 shows that if all employed workers return to work, there would be more than two million children aged 0-15 years without an older sibling (15 years+) or an adult caregiver to look after them,” they say.

“Of highest concern are the almost one million children (974,000) below the age of six who have no other adult caregiver in the household except a working parent. It is highly plausible that hundreds of thousands of these children would be left home alone in households without an adult caretaker if their employed caregiver was forced to return to work to earn an income and sustain her family. Even though most sectors of the economy have reopened, Early Childhood Development centres or crèches remain closed.”