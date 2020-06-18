Neighbourly Notes – 21 May 2020

IT’S day 56 of the National Lockdown and people are getting restless at home, having suffered hardships they did not anticipate only a few short months ago. Many have lost their jobs or are taking a drop in salary to ensure their companies survive and that there is going to be a job to go back to once the work restrictions are lifted. Money is therefore a scarce commodity but an essential one to many who have no food, or are confined to a single room with the rest of their family. Things are really tough and we must thank all those generous people who have donated to the poorer members of our society, whether by giving of their time, money, food or clothing. Yet, there are still many who are suffering and, once lockdown regulations are eased or even lifted, many will still struggle to find work in order to support their families. One thing that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is that we are not alone and more, we actually need other people, their help and their friendship, in order to survive. It has als highlighted the differentials between those who have and those that do not. While everyone is suffering, poor people do not have access to the same facilities or even opportunities that those with money do, and being locked in a three-bedroom home with a large garden is not the same as being confined to a one-room shack. If the Rainbow Nation is ever to become a reality then society needs to ensure that everyone is provided with the same opportunities and resources. It is then up to the individual whether they make use of them.

BUSINESSES in the area are beginning to operate again, but the environment where they trade has changed significantly. Although some restaurants are back in business, it is not to allow customers access, and meals are generally for collection or home delivery. It is still not the time to socialise and, although we can exercise between 6am and 9am daily, we may not get within 2m of anyone for fear this will spread the virus. Aside from the physical hardships related to the Covid-19 lockdown, there are also mental issues that need to be addressed. Some people have died because of the virus and for a host of other natural reasons and, if in isolation in a hospital or care home, did not even get a chance to say goodbye to family and friends. The mental anguish this has caused everyone must be overwhelming and our thoughts are with all those who are suffering as well as family and friends who are unable to visit loved ones at this time.

I WAS a little frightened the other day when I discovered that breathing out caused me to go partially blind. I wondered if this was a symptom of Covid-19 but apparently, with my glasses on I was wearing my mask incorrectly. I don’t drink very much so, when I learnt of the alcohol ban I wasn’t overly worried (for myself, you understand). However, since then I have never had so much alcohol in my life. My hands are now in the 12-step programme and are actually suffering from withdrawal. My dog chewed my slop (the right one, my dominant foot) and I now have to walk barefoot as Dla (meany) Zuma won’t let me buy a new pair. In the old days, pre-Covid, when I would walk into town with boots and shorts, a face mask and rubber gloves it used to get me into trouble. Today, I get thanked for it. It’s just lockdown, and if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.

HAPPY birthday greetings to everyone celebrating a special day next week, with good wishes and many happy times for many more years ahead, especially for Ted Matthews, Anton Gouws, Billy Patterson, Denise Cock, Anna Jo Bandy, Mia Groenewald, Jean Bothomley, Eileen Moody, Duzi Mklaipi, Jacques Scheepers, Julie Bessinger, Hester du Plessis, Alf Beavis, John Edmund, Mark Burgess, Nosise Silatsha, Mxolisi Mgeni, Chris Alexandre, Robey Pretorius, Antoinette Swartz, Candida Goeda, Caleb Kieck, Mike Whelan, Jesse Vogel, Graeme Kelbrick, Zelda Odendaal, Candy Dell, Terri Stander, Qondile Mthwalo, Kay Hartzenberg, Marietha Petzer, Mabel Coetzer, Peggy Schuddinh, Laura Coetzee, Natalie Okonski-Wantenaar and Neville Oosthuizen.

A SPECIAL birthday wish to all those who are unable to be with family and friends on their special day, especially to Lorraine Taylor who receives a big happy 70th birthday from your friends Owen and Collen Moore.

CONGRATULATIONS and further success to all businesses and organisations on another anniversary with all good wishes for many more better years ahead, especially for KFC, CosiHome, and the Collegiate High and Junior Schools which celebrate their 145 anniversary.

ANOTHER interest rate reduction is being mooted for this month and could bring the rate down by as much as half a basis point (half a percent) to 3.75%, the lowest it has been in the new dispensation. This will assist those who owe money (bonds, business/private loans, HP etc) and is greatly needed in order to get the South African economy moving once more. The pandemic has been very tough on businesses throughout the world, and one of the most significantly affected is the tourism industry. With last year’s figures in brackets at the time of going to press the Rand was trading at R18.36 to the Dollar (R14.36), R22.48 to the Pound (R18.19) and R19.96 to the Euro (R16.04). Gold was trading at $1,735.10 per fine ounce ($1,274.35), Platinum to $703.19 per ounce ($814) with Brent Crude Oil at $29.45 per barrel ($71.82).

SPECIAL thoughts and prayers are with all those folk who are not well, having or have already had tests, operations and treatments. Sterkte Roy Potter, Andrew de Vries, Emilene Bruwer, Jenny Groenewald, Jan Haig and Lyn Charter.

OUR deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Alice Crocker who passed away on May 13. We especially keep in our thoughts her husband Maurice. May wonderful memories of good times spent together comfort you through this sad time.

TO Cathy Turner who is currently gravely ill, we wish you peace at this time and hope you will find relief in the love your friends, neighbours and family are able to offer.

WEDDING anniversary congratulations and best wishes for many more even better years ahead to Anthony and Sharon Rudman, Ronnie and Audrey Slaughter, Douw and Simoné Potgieter and Cyril and Laurie Ridden.

THOUGHT for the week: “Wholeness is not achieved by cutting off a portion of one’s being, but by integration of the contraries.”

