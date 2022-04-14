Neighbourly Notes – 17 March 2022

TONIGHT is the Stenden/Talk of the Town Quiz for the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen. It’s always fun, for a good cause and there are great prizes as well as lucky draws. If you haven’t yet booked a table of four you might still have a chance. It costs R100 per person, and includes finger snacks sponsored by Stenden. There is a cash bar. And remember, it is St Patrick ’s Day, so there is sure to be an Irish element to the quiz. We are spoilt for choice this weekend. The Great Kenton Wine Festival has returned, and as well as the wine tastings at various venues around Kenton, there is also entertainment in the form of a sokkiejol at the Continental restaurant on Friday night, and live music by Cedric on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. There is also a cabaret at the Photo House & Art House Gallery in Kenton on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, at the Port Alfred Ski-boat Club, five-piece band One More Time will entertain at the club’s rib evening.

WORLD Tuberculosis (TB) Day is on March 24. It is an annual event to raise awareness around the health, social and economic consequences of TB. The date commemorates Dr Robert Koch’s isolation of the bacterium that causes TB, in 1882, which paved the way towards diagnosing and curing the disease. TB is one of the most infectious and deadly diseases globally. In 2020 alone, 9,900,000 people were diagnosed with TB, and 1,500,000 deaths were recorded. The good news is that since 2000, global efforts to end TB have saved an estimated 66,000,000 lives. According to Roche Diagnostics, which plays a significant role in the fight against TB through their Global Access Programme, the focus on Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns unfortunately hindered progress in the fight against TB, and 2020 saw an increase in cases for the first time in over a decade. Africa’s HIV burden causes further complications, as those infected with HIV are 18 times more likely to develop TB. About 85% of TB patients in Africa are also HIV positive. See https://africacdcorg/disease/tuberculosis/

GREETINGS and good wishes to everyone celebrating a birthday next week, especially Sheldon Elliott, Danielle Cannon, Gillian Bowen and her daughter Tamlyn, Pene Devenish, Ollie Davis, Lynne Liebenberg, Abi Cheater, Lynette Millard, Miemie Golding, Hilda Green, Lana de Aroja, Edna de Villiers, Fanie van den Berg, Melinda Smit, Anthony Bowdler, Meagan Alexander, Tricia Border, Melissa Spira, David Lawson, Pat Bailes, Grant Warren, Lauren Randall, Merle Thorp, Mark Kieck, Lauren Botha, Lynn Manning, Jeanette Botha, Mervyn Kanes, Adele Steck, Hannah Beukes, Amillia Snyman, Susan Hunt, Rocky Pang, Nadine Vertue, Belinda Nel, Bronwyn Norman, Brendan Samuel, Aimee Roesstorff, Janay Clayton, Paula Stander, Lindi Dickie, Michelle Henn, Wendy Lenard, Nicole Muller, Wilf Slade, Theo Botha, Jean Thomas, Rosalie Hare, Bettie Hodges, Richard Pullen, Sandra Catherine, Gene Haefdle and Denise Clayton.

EVERY success for many more years to all businesses and organisations on another anniversary. Best wishes to The Kenton Workshop and on the 112th anniversary of the Full Gospel Churches of SA. Wi t h last year’s figures in brackets for comparison, the currency was trading at R15.08 (R14.91) to the Dollar, R19.67 to the Pound (R20.73) and R16.53 to the Euro (R17.75). In the commodities department, gold was trading at $1,915.50 per fine ounce ($1,735.38), platinum at $995.00 ($1,130.00) per ounce and Brent crude oil at of $103.04 ($68.15) per barrel.

BEST wishes for many more and congratulations to the following couples on their upcoming wedding anniversaries – Clifford and Candy Dell, Schalk and Nicole Voster, Mark and Marizka Burgess, Carl and Natasha Haller.

THOUGHT for the week: “For a gallant spirit there can never be defeat.”

BEST regards as always, The Team

