BREAKING | 204 test positive at Eastern Cape boarding school

The KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) school made headlines on Monday when education department superintendent general Themba Kojana told DispatchLIVE that 24 of a group of 30 pupils had tested positive to Covid-19. A further 253 pupils and 47 support staff members were tested on Friday.

After test results came back it revealed that 204 people, including pupils and staff had tested positive.

“A team of clinicians has been sent to the school to ascertain if the hostel meets the department’s minimum standards for quarantine and isolation facilities, which include, but not limited to lighting, well-ventilated rooms and sanitation services,” said Sizwe Kupelo.